Tijjaniyya Islamic leaders affirm former Emir Sanusi as leader in Nigeria

Leaders of the Tijjaniyya Islamic sect from across the country and beyond have paid allegiance to the former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, at the weekend, affirming that he is now their leader in Nigeria.

Speaking to hundreds of Tijjaniyya faithful who converged on his residence in Kaduna, the leader of the Tijjaniyya Sect worldwide, Sheikh Mahi Nyass said the choice of the former Emir was divine as 98 sheikhs voted for him out of the 100 sheikhs.

Represented by Sheikh AbdulAhad Nyass, the Tijjaniyya leader noted that the unanimous decision to have the former Emir as the leader in Nigeria was a blessing to all their followers not only in Nigeria but in Africa as a whole.

Nyass said the Islamic body is proud of the former Emir’s achievements both in public life and as a monarch.

While praying for peace and harmony in the country, he described the large gathering of their followers who had converged on Kaduna in honour of Sanusi, as a testimony of how the former Emir was still accepted and cherished by their adherent who have absolute confidence in his leadership qualities.

Similarly, Shekh Mukhtar Adhama expressed the belief that Sanusi as leader of the Tijjaniyya Islamic sect would encourage learning and deep scholarship amongst their followers.

According to him, “it is a thing of joy to see the entire Tijjaniyya scholars move temporarily to Kaduna, to felicitate and pay their allegiance to His Royal Highness, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi Lamido, our leader.”

In his remarks amidst the recitation of prayers and other Arabic hymns from the multitude, former Emir Sanusi recalled that long before he ascended the throne in Kano, he had visited great Tijjaniyya sheikhs in Kaulaha, Senegal who had prayed and rightly predicted he would become Emir of Kano.

Also, he said he had visited Fez in Morocco where he had an encounter with an Arab, Sheikh Zubair, the grandson of Sheikh Nyass. “They also said I will be the next Emir of Kano which came to pass.”

He recalled that even the present leadership of the Tijjaniyya bestowed on him, 80% of those who endorsed him were Sheikhs that were not known to him.

While praying for peace and tranquillity in Nigeria, Sanusi admonished citizens to be patient and law-abiding.

He said even though things might not be rosy, it is a matter of time as normalcy may return as the years progress.

