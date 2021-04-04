Tiger Street Food festival revs up for Owerri edition …Bella Shmurda, Xbusta set to perform

One of the most engaging food events in Nigeria, Tiger Street Food Festival is back on April 4, 2021 at Cubana Lounge, Owerri, Imo State. The festival, which was first launched at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja last December is set to rouse Owerri street food vendors and uncage foodies.

Sponsored by Tiger Beer, a product of Nigeria’s leading brewer, Nigerian Breweries Plc, the Owerri edition is set to challenge convention, showcase the richness and diversity embodied in the variety of street food while promoting dreams and passions.

Street food has always been for the bold and adventurous. All over the world, food is a cultural identity and at the same time, a unifying factor for multicultural nations. To enrich this experience, there will be music performances by Nigerian singer-songwriter Bella Shmurda and Five Star Music rapper, Xbusta.

Street art such as graffiti and neon paintings will be executed at the venue by The Flying Bushman as the air is expected to be filled with aroma of sumptuous, finger licking food and grills made by Zhie’s cuisine, Annie’s Kitchen Events, Kitchen Chronicles, Maozy Foods, The Pot Kitchen Services and lots more.

The Tiger Street Food Festival is borne out of the need to support the love of food, music, art and entrepreneurs in the street food business while celebrating the flavours of the Tiger style through specially-curated street food experiences over cold bottles of Tiger beer.

Speaking on the festival, the Senior Brand Manager, Tiger Beer, Chinwe Greg-Egu, reinforces its importance to the socio-cultural life of the people.

“The Tiger Street Food Festival is an exciting medley of tastes, passion and dreams that yearn to be uncaged. Tiger beer is always happy to celebrate life, youthful energy, creativity and diversity expressed through eclectic display of food, art and music. The Tiger beer brand is sharing this unique street food experience during the holidays to show our support to creatives, street food vendors and lovers who dare to uncage,” she said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…