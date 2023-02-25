Sandra Nwaokolo

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has revealed that thugs snatched Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines in Katsina and Delta states.

Speaking during a briefing at the collation centre in Abuja on Saturday, Yakubu stated that the electoral process had encountered some challenges across the country, including logistic and security issues.

Yakubu reported that the BVAS had functioned optimally in most parts of the country and that complaints about its functionality were minimal.

However, he acknowledged that the inability to open polling units at 8:30 am in some locations had been a challenge. This was due to logistic problems, despite the commission’s best efforts, and insecurity.

Yakubu also reported that thugs had attacked a polling unit in Oshimili, Delta state, and stolen two BVAS machines.

However, INEC replaced the stolen machines, restored security, and ensured that voting continued. Similarly, in Safana LGA of Katsina state, thugs attacked voting locations and snatched six BVAS machines, but INEC had been able to use spare machines and reinforce security for voting to continue. While security agencies have recovered three of the stolen BVAS machines, three are still in the hands of the thugs.

Yakubu noted that the attacks targeted the BVAS machines and not the ballot boxes. In conclusion, he expressed optimism that the electoral process would continue smoothly, despite the challenges encountered so far.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

G-5 not dead, sets for action ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has explained that the G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn from talking regularly in public to embark on strategic actions in silence in order to achieve set goals…





Govs, ministers to attend APC presidential rally in Ibadan Thursday

Governors and ministers from the South-West of Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, and Ekiti, including the immediate past governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola, will grace the rescheduled presidential rally of the All Progressives Congress…

Implementation of Naira policy political ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has faulted the implementation of the Naira swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as shoddy and political…

Naira litigation: Fireworks as Supreme Court entertains FG’s objection today

The Supreme Court of Nigeria will today resume hearing in the suit brought by three states, against the federal government over the controversial currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria…

‘I don’t know’, Guardiola offers update on Haaland’s availability for crunch Arsenal tie

Pep Guardiola is unsure if Erling Haaland will be available for Manchester City’s huge Premier League showdown with title rivals Arsenal…

EDITORIAL: The Ogun wife immolator

RECENTLY, the Ogun State police command confirmed the arrest of a 46-year-old man, Azeez Hassan, who set his wife, Olayinka Hassan, on fire for failing to cook for him. The suspect, who had been on the run since October 22, 2022…