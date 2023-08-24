Succour for Nations Development Initiatives (SFN), a non-governmental organisation founded by Barrister Solape Adesuyi recently celebrated youths at the fourth edition of its Thrive Conference.

The event, which held on Saturday, August 8 in Ipaja, Lagos in commemoration of the 2023 International Youth Day, was themed ‘Rising Above the Tides’.

Designed for young individuals between the ages of 18 to 35 years, Thrive Conference 4.0 was held to equip young minds with the necessary skills, knowledge, and support to create a positive impact on their communities and beyond.

Speaking on the topic, ‘Green Skills: Toward a Sustainable World’, Adesuyi, the founder urged Nigerian youths to have hope be resilient and use challenges they face as opportunities to create better versions of themselves instead of seeking the easy way out.

In her speech revealed that her intention is to correct the wrong notion the youths have about the nation. She added that the work of national development is not only for the government to do but the youths have a part to play.

“The aim of the Thrive 4.0 conference is to encourage young people. As we can observe the environment is tough, and with the current state of the economy a lot of people are frustrated. We have come to give young people hope and that they can thrive no matter the situation they find themselves. These young people can take advantage of opportunities all around them and make better version of themselves.

“We cannot entirely ask Nigerian youths to stop the continuous relocation outside country, however, we counsel them that there are a lot of opportunities both locally and internationally.

“We encourage young people to relocate legally, build the capacity and bring the resources and knowledge to impact your nation and people,” she explained.

Going further she stated that opportunities abound for learning, skills acquisition, building capacity.

“If the Nigerian youth can rise up with the application of the principles of adversity quotient they have, we will see them gather momentum and do exploits.”

Another facilitator at the event, Mr Tolulope Ahmed, youth advocate and the Chief Executive Officer of Value Publishing, called for the participation of more youths in initiatives like this to build the capacity for the next generation.





“We want to sensitise young people and help them build capacity for whatever they aim to do or achieve in life. This is an event no youth can afford to miss. If we can equip young people, they will thrive in any environment they find themselves,” Ahmed said.

In her take, Mrs Blessing Alagbe, a guidance coach and educationist, tasked the youth on a change of mindset for a successful future.

“The programme is tailored to young people to go over and above the storm and troubles of life because they need a total mind orientation, and whatever change we hope to see in young people will have to start from their minds.”

She further urged young people to believe in themselves and their country because according to her, Nigeria is not a lost cause.

Another facilitator and fitness coach, Mr Martin Odey of Eco- fitness, called for physical capacity building as well as intelligence and financial empowerment for the youth revealing that physical capacity is just as key as financial capacity or intelligence.

Present at the event were others like Dr Segun Adaju, CEO Consistent Energy; Mrs Adenike Adepeji, Creative Director Renee Multi Ventures Limited, and others.