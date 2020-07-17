Three teenagers confess how they slept with 10 men for initiation into secret cult
Graphic details of how three teenage girls aged between 13, 14 and 16 serially slept with about ten men at Okada in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State during the initiation ceremony into the Marine Confraternity were Thursday painted at the Edo State Police headquarters, Benin by the suspects.
One of the victims who simply gave her name as Blessing,16 narrated how she serially slept with ten men
The teenager who was paraded alongside with two suspected fellow cultists at the Edo State Police headquarters in Benin said that she was introduced into the secret cult by her girlfriends.
She said that she joined the Marine cult which is opened to both boys and girls last year, noting that part of the initiation rites involves serial sex and payment of dues between N1,500 and N2,000 to complete the process.
She admitted: “There is one of my girlfriends who came to tell me that she wanted to be one of our members.
“So, I took her to our group and they slept with her and after three days, three other boys who are not our cult members also came to sleep with her and when the girl’s mother found out, she went to beat up the boys and her daughter.
“The girl later fell ill and when the mother asked her what happened, she told her that she was initiated into a cult group by her girlfriend.
“Six boys slept with my girlfriend while 10 boys slept with me.”
Another member of the confraternity, Ada, 13 also painted graphic details of how she was initiated into the group.
“One of the boys slept with me in one of the streets at Okada where I was initiated into the cult.
She also said she was lured to an uncompleted building where she was slept with.
She explained that was at home when one of the boys came to her and persuaded her to enlist as a member which she said was a very nice association where fellow cultists buy a lot of clothes, pleading that she should try and raise money to join the group.
She lamented: “We did not know that the boys were planning to sleep with us. One of the boys asked me to follow him and I did and when I got to one of the uncompleted buildings, he blindfolded me and slept with me that night.
“On that night ten men slept with me and I am just 13.”
Also, Miss John, 14, said she was introduced into the cult group with the promise that they were going to contribute money for sharing among themselves at the end of the year.
She said she was later taken to an uncompleted building where they blindfolded her and after which, four boys took their turn to sleep with her.
The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Johnson Kokumo lamented that the issue of rape has gone beyond men or boys raping women or girls but that girls now arrange to be raped by the opposite sex.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.