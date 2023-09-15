Nigeria has recently seen the emergence of a new generation of celebrities who have used social media to their advantage to become significant characters in popular culture.

We shall investigate how some of our new generation’s celebrities have come into the limelight through social media;

Ola of Lagos

Akinwande Waris Olayinka, popularly known as Ola of Lagos, is one of Nigeria’s most talented and creative social media influencers. He was born and raised in Ogun State, where he had his early education. He is a young man in his late 20s and has made a fortune through his creative posts, videos, and skits on Instagram, majorly on luxury Cars, Apartments, luxury wristwatches, Private Jets, and Exotic drinks. Olayinka’s Grass to Grace story.

Ola left Ogun State for Lagos for greener pastures, where he started his first job as a janitor in Ikoyi, but he was not contented with the salary, this made him search for a second job as a cleaner to complement his janitor job.

His quest for luxury made him post exotic cars and buildings on his social media handle, especially Instagram.

He posted consistently even when he got zero views and negative feedback until his followers continued to grow, and he gradually started getting noticed by the owners of the luxury cars he posted online, celebrities, and owners of big car marts.

His big break came when the famous celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut reposted his video on Instagram. Instantly, He got lots of followers and started influencing different brands for a fee on his Instagram page.

TrinityGuy

Abdullahi Maruff Adisa, professionally known as Trinity/ IamTrinityGuy (OBO Comedian) on social media, is a Nigerian comedian, actor, content creator, and musician.

He was born on November 17, 1994, in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria. Trinity Guy is a triplet, born the youngest of two boys and a girl.

Trinity Guy has had a diverse career in the entertainment industry. He initially started his journey in June 2016 as an artist, pursuing a music career. However, he later decided to venture into acting in mid-2018.

Trinity Guy’s acting and music pursuits did not go as expected, he eventually found success as a content creator and comedian.





In late 2020, he transitioned into creating comedy videos and adopted the name “OBO Comedian,” which eventually brought him into the limelight through his social media pages.

His comedy videos went viral on social media, showcasing his unique and unconventional style.

Trinity Guy gained popularity as a Nigerian comedian. He specialises in provoking people’s emotions through his comedic acts, fearlessly pushing boundaries to elicit laughter from his fans.

One of Trinity Guy’s notable videos involved him removing a woman’s bone straight wig while she was making a call near her workplace, resulting in her furious reaction. Such acts have contributed to his growing fame and recognition as an entertainer.

His relentless efforts and determination have contributed to his success as a comedian and content creator.

Ikorodu Bois

The Ikorodu Bois, sometimes known as the Ikorodu Boys, are a group of Nigerian comedians and mimickers. They are well-known for recreating multimillion-dollar movie thrillers with common household items and video scenes that catch their interest. Ikorodu Bois comprises three siblings: Babatunde Sanni , Maleek Sanni, Muiz Sanni, and their cousin, Fawas Aina

The group began performing in 2017 when they decided to share their talents with the world through social media. Muiz Sanni, Maleek Sanni, and their cousin Fawas Aina perform while their elder brother Babatunde Sanni edits the videos and serves as the group manager.

They acquired the name Ikorodu Bois from Ikorodu, the place where they live in Lagos, Nigeria.

They recounted how they started in 2017 by translating cartoons into Yoruba, then they went on to mimic a video of the popular rapper known as Kanye West. Many people seemed to enjoy that, and they received many positive comments and likes for their videos.

Ikorodu Bois have recreated numerous multimillion-dollar videos with common household items. Some of their notable videos are as follows:

Extraction 2, Kaptain Kush’s Bad Boys for Life, Money Heists, Army of the Dead, and a slew of more films.

