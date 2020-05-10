Three Shilla cult boys burnt to death by group of angered youths in Yola

Three Shilla cult boys met their waterloo on Saturday evening in Yola as a group of angered youths unleashed hell by burning them to death.

The cult boys who specialise in gang-raping, seizing of phones and attacking young women collecting their valuables using tricycles were burnt to death by the angered youths.

The notorious hoodlums are mostly operating in Yola North and Yola South local government area of Adamawa and are mostly youths within the age bracket of 19-25 known to be committing all sorts of crime in the city of Jimeta.

Witnesses said the Shilla boys were caught at around 9 PM on Saturday 9th May while trying to snatch bags and mobile phones of some women who were coming out of the Specialist Hospital in Yola North of Adamawa State.

Confirming the development, the Adamawa police command public relations officer, DSP Suleiman Ngoruje said policemen have since been deployed and normalcy has returned.

He, however, said he will get to our correspondent with a full report of the incidence.

