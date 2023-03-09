Ayobami Sanusi

Massage of the breasts has the same benefits as massaging other body parts. It is beneficial for breastfeeding mothers and women to massage their breasts regularly.

It is a simple 15-minute exercise that is beneficial, simple, and can be done alone. Breast massage can be used for many purposes, and just 15 minutes may be enough to reap the benefits. According to Ashley Marcin on Healthline, you should massage your breasts for these reasons.

To improve lactation

Massaging the breasts can be of great advantage to a breastfeeding mother because it eases the breasts’ sensitivity and provides better blood circulation to the breast. It also increases the milk supply. Massage can help warm up and loosen the tissues around the breasts’ milk ducts and help the milk flow. Massaging the breasts also helps prevent and treat issues like engorgement, plugged milk ducts, or mastitis, an infection of the breast tissue.

To detect cancer lumps early

Breast self-examination and massage are ways to detect lumps early in their development, which can lead to early detection of cancer. While some lumps are noncancerous and go away independently, others are cancerous and must be tested as early as possible. It is best to fight breast cancer in its early stages, so early detection is key. Regular breast massages can familiarize you with what your breasts feel like. This way, you can quickly tell when something is abnormal.

Lymphatic flush

There are hundreds of lymph nodes located all over the body. The lymphatic system in the body is not connected to the heart or any pumping organ, making the fluid unable to move throughout the body on its own. It is propelled by muscle motion only. Movement or activity is necessary for the lymph system to flow properly. Stretching, light activity and breast massage therapy are all great ways to help flush your lymph system.

