Three prisoners escape from open jail in Buckinghamshire

Three inmates have escaped from Springhill Open Prison near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, prompting a nationwide manhunt, police said on Tuesday.

Jason MacDonagh, 34, Daniel Harty, 34, and Barney Casey, 24, were discovered missing from the facility on Monday evening.

The trio had been serving sentences for a series of burglaries in 2023, in which around £300,000 worth of jewellery and cash was stolen from homes across the UK.

Thames Valley Police said the men have ties to multiple locations, including Bristol, the West Midlands, Leicestershire, Leeds, Bradford, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

A police spokesperson described MacDonagh as a white man, around 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with ginger hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit trousers and a white vest.

Casey is described as a white man, also around 5ft 9ins tall, of small build, with black hair, slight facial hair, a moustache, and a goatee. He was last seen in a grey tracksuit.

Harty, also white and approximately 5ft 9ins tall, is of slim build with black hair and a black beard. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and grey joggers.

Police are urging anyone with information about their whereabouts to come forward.

