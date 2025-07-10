Three policemen, two soldiers die as security forces neutralise 30 bandits in Katsina

Joint security forces, comprising police, military personnel, and components of the Nigerian Air Force, on Tuesday, engaged hundreds of heavily armed bandits who simultaneously attacked the communities of Kadisau, Raudama, and Sabon Layi in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to Channels Television, the operation resulted in the successful neutralisation of 30 bandits.

Unfortunately, three dedicated Mobile Police Force personnel alongside two other courageous soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice, and one other officer, Ya’u Aliyu, sustained injuries.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Katsina State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Mua’zu, on Wednesday.

Mua’zu extended the state government’s deepest condolences to the families of the fallen heroes and residents of the affected communities.

He noted that their sacrifice will never be forgotten, and their families will receive full government support during this difficult time.

Mua’zu, therefore, assured all residents of the State of Governor Dikko Radda’s administration’s unwavering commitment to crush banditry and restore lasting peace to the state.

The commissioner, while calling on all residents to remain vigilant and continue providing timely information to security agencies, maintained that investigation into these attacks continues, pledging to provide updates as they become available.

“We will not rest until every criminal element is eliminated from our territory. Similarly, our security operations are being intensified, and we are working tirelessly with federal security agencies to ensure the safety of all citizens.

“Together, we will overcome these challenges and build a safer Katsina State for all”, he said.

