Three Policemen feared dead, others missing as gunmen attack Soludo in Anambra

Gunmen on Wednesday disrupted an interactive session between Isuofia youths and a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and aspirant of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), in the November 6 governorship election, Professor Chukwuma Soludo at the town’s civic centre.

Tribune Online learnt that three policemen were reportedly shot dead during the evening attack and many other supporters missing.

The National Secretary of All Soludo support groups and the Convener of Youths Earnestly Seek Soludo (YEES), Dr. Nelson Obinna Omenugha, who confirmed the attacks in a telephone interview with Nigerian Tribune, said “Yes, there is a serious stampede now in Afuzo area of Isuofia which is in Aguata LGA of Anambra State.”

He said that three of Soludo’s security details were killed.

He also said the state Commissioner for Public Utilities, Engineer Emeka Ezenwanne, was also taken away by the men of the underworld.

He condoles with the families of the lost ones and asked God to grand their soul internal rest.

Soludo, who is from Isuofia and a leading aspirant in the November 6 governorship election in the state, is said to be safe. As of press time, his whereabouts remain unknown.

Attempt to speak with the state police public relations officer, DSP Ikenganya Tochukwu, prove abortive, as his swift was reachable at the moment.

