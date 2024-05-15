Anambra State High Court sitting in Onitsha has sentenced three police officers to life imprisonment for killing a suspect.

The deceased, Chukwunonso Uchenwoke, aged 42, said to be a family man, hails from Mbosi in the Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

Uchenwoke was reportedly killed while the police officers were executing his arrest for alleged assault and malicious damage.

The officers allegedly committed the offence on May 14, 2016 at No. 13 Ibe Street, East Niger Layout, Okpoko, Ogbaru Council Area, in the Onitsha Judicial Division.

As a consequence, the cops, Juliet Ekwueme, Ugochukwu Obiakor, and Raphael Chike, were dismissed from the Nigerian Police Force.

Delivering judgement on the matter on Wednesday, the court presided over by Honourable Justice A.O. Okuma held that the prosecution counsel proved his case beyond reasonable doubt and therefore found the accused persons guilty of conspiracy and murder charges preferred against them.

Their offences were said to be contrary to Sections 495(a) and 274(I) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 36, Volume II, Revised Laws of Anambra State, Nigeria, 1991, as amended.

The three were all convicted and sentenced to 7 years imprisonment for conspiracy and life imprisonment for manslaughter.

TRULAW CHAMBERS, through her principal counsel, C.J. Okeke, Esq., prosecuted the case with the fiat of the Anambra State Attorney General.

Reacting to the judgement, the prosecutor, Okeke, described it as yet another victory for TRULAW CHAMBERS and a succinct reminder that justice is still tenable with the right legal representatives.

While counsel to the first defendant, G.A. Oluwatuase, said he would appeal the judgement, counsel to the second defendant, C.E. Ezenwa Esqr., and counsel to the third defendant, C.J. Agbata, said they would need a copy of the judgement to determine the next line of action.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE