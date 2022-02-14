Three persons were killed, houses, cars vandalised, burnt in Bogoro, Tafawa Balewa crisis ― Report

It has been confirmed that three people lost their lives, others injured while some houses and cars were either completely burnt or vandalised during the crisis that marred the 21st memorial anniversary of late Baba Peter Gonto held late December 2021.

The disclosure was made by the chairman of the 11-man fact-finding committee set up by the Bogoro local Government Council to investigate the crisis in the area, Mr Simon Dudo Michael when he submitted a report of the committee to the Chairman of Bogoro LGC, Iliya Habila in his office on Monday.

He said that the committee did a thorough job and identified people affected by the fracas and the extent of damages done to the lives and properties during the crisis.

The Committee Chairman further said the committee recommended the immediate assistance that will be given to them to cushion their losses.

While receiving the committee report, Bogoro Council Chairman, Iliya Habila commended the committee for a job well done.

He recalled that “in the morning of the grand finale of the anniversary, law-abiding citizens from the villages of both Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro LGAs, the state and across other states were trooping into the venue for the event.”

The Council Chairman added that “In fact, some personalities had gone to the venue of the historic event and the event had started when reports reached us that some persons, including women and children, had gathered themselves in Tafawa Balewa and were marching to Bogoro to come and disrupt the event.”

According to him, “The hoodlums blocked roads from Tafawa Balewa, Gobbiya, Mallar-Lusa and other entry points to Bogoro, smashed cars, beat those who were going for the events and created chaos and anarchy in the Local Government.”

Iliya Habila lamented that “Important guests and personalities from across the country who had been invited to the event and were coming, were molested; their cars smashed and were forced to go back.”

Iliya Habila added that “The hoodlums still advanced through Bar to Bogoro with the intention of disrupting the event. The event was, therefore, hurriedly ended after the Convener, Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro presented his speech urging all to embrace peace and announced the establishment of the Baba Peter Gonto Foundation.”

“Still determined to cause disharmony, some of the hoodlums who had taken the Bar-Mwari road went to the venue of the event, set the whole place ablaze,” he stressed.

“Other hoodlums in Mwari too went about destroying houses and properties of the sons of the Late Patriarch, Baba Peter Gonto Mwari and those whom they perceived to be supporting the event,” he added.

He said that “The eldest son of Baba Peter Gonto was attacked in his house by the rampaging youths where he was almost killed immediately. He later died in the hospital after seven days of excruciating pains.”

He further said that “Another 12-year-old boy was also said to have died in Mwari during the attack. May their souls and the souls of the faithful departed Rest In Peace.”

The Council Chairman said that “My dear brothers and sisters of Bogoro LGA, we have been the most peaceful community in the state, knowing that our common enemies have been poverty, illiteracy and other developmental challenges.”

The Council Chairman said that “Our very focus over the years has been on farming and education, we embraced politics and we are still learning the robes, and that is why any developmental projects that have to do with education, skills acquisition, agriculture and small scale businesses are welcome developments in our LGA.”

He explained that “The reason for us to accept wholeheartedly the hosting of the Baba Gonto event which had as its central theme the establishment of the Foundation”.

“I believe if there is a community that is in dire need of a Foundation that would cater for the education of our students, skill acquisition and other empowerment programmes for our women and youths, it’s Bogoro LGA,” he stressed.

He explained that, “And the event was aimed at meeting such needs. While as co-hosts, we in Bogoro had welcomed the development amidst some misgivings which is normal in human existence; some lies from the pit of hell were manufactured, using the mindset of our people and some gullible youths to rubbish the well-intended project. Ironically, those that were supposed to be the beneficiaries of such a noble gesture were the ones used to disrupt the event,”

He also said that, “In this scenario, the peaceful and harmonious relationship that existed between brothers and sisters of Zaar land and other minority tribes in our communities have been stained through a selfish and self-serving interest.”

Iliya Habila further lamented that, “Now the unfortunate event has passed but left us with a new and regrettable development in our land,”

He further lamented that “The wounds and scars are all over in our families, the negative values of hate, jealousy, bitterness, envy have been planted in the minds of our young ones, even within same families, there is rancour and disharmony because of lies and selfishness of some persons”.

According to him, “The recent happenings have shown that unless the People decide to live in peace, the establishment of traditional institutions and installations of Kings therein are not necessary instruments and panacea for the underdevelopment of communities.”

He also said that, “While conflicts and misunderstandings are not exclusive of any society, our ability to engage in sober reflection of our mistakes is what will make us stronger. We must go back to our God and Holy Books to take a cue from there in order to remedy the present situation.”

He then pledged to study the report of the committee and implement it is recommendations and assured that the report will serve as a fact-finding document on the issue.