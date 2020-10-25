Three persons killed as thousands storm warehouse for palliatives in Kogi

Three persons have lost their lives as thousands of people, on Sunday, stormed warehouse situated in Lokoja to share the remaining palliatives.

The warehouse located along the Murtala Mohammed way, very close to Kpata market in Lokoja were invaded as early as 7 am from Saturday to Sunday by mostly women who invaded the place for COVID-19 palliatives.

Tribune Online reliably gathered that the three persons died as a result of stamped when people were rushing into the warehouse to take their own goods.

The state government had last week commenced distribution of the COVID-19 palliatives to all the 21 Local Government Areas with each local government area getting one trailer and one canter truck loaded with items such as rice, semovita, indomie noodles, all on 10 kilograms packs.

The invasion followed the state governor’s order that the remaining items should be distributed to people adding that the people were only responding to the governor’s order.

The security agencies deployed to the area even encouraged people to go inside and collect their own palliatives without a problem.

They even advised the people to maintain peace and avoid anything that will lead to stamped.

Some of the women who spoke with our correspondent confirmed that they were there in response to the governor’s directive that the remaining items be distributed to the people.

“I am here to see if I will be lucky to get some food items for my family since things have not been easy for us.”

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Government has expressed deep appreciation to the people of the State who turned out at the State Warehouse to share the remaining palliatives that were reserved for women and youth groups after Government had distributed the bulk of the palliatives to all the 21 Local Government Areas.

The Hon Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, in a press statement issued, on Sunday, said: “Report at our disposal showed that Local Government authorities ensured the palliatives reached the masses and helped in ameliorating the hardship visited on our nation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We urge our people to continue to stand tall in public conduct as the government will always put their welfare on the front burners.

“The Government of Kogi State also wishes to sound a note of warning to miscreants that all constitutional efforts will be geared towards protecting shop owners in the state as any violation of law and order will be met with superior resistance by Law Enforcement Agencies.

“Our people should go about their normal businesses as Kogi State remains safe.”

