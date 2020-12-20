Three persons hacked to death, village head abducted again in Niger

Tragedy struck, on Sunday, in Madaka, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State following the killings of three persons including the leader of a vigilante group in the community identified as Isyaku Alhassan, his son, Abdulhamid Isyaku and one other person whose name was yet unknown.

The attack was said to have taken place between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm on Sunday by some gunmen suspected to be armed bandits.

The hoodlums were said to have also abducted the Village Head of Madaka community for the second time.

Further checks revealed that the embattled Village Head (name withheld) was abducted when the bandits attacked the communities and were in their custody for three months before he was released from their hideout recently.

Tribune Online gathered armed bandits had laid siege on some communities in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State in recent times and wreaked havoc on communities such as Rafi-Doko, Yakila, Katako and other neighbouring villages, following which some persons were abducted at gunpoints, while several others were injured along with the theft of unspecified sums of money running into several millions of naira, personal effects just as some food items and many were razed completely by the hoodlums.

Confirming the incident, the Chief of Staff to the Hon Chairman, Rafi Local Government, Mallam Mohammed Mohammed, said that three persons were killed and the village head abducted during the attack unleashed by armed bandits on Madaka village that lasted about three hours on Sunday.

He explained that members of the community have scampered into the nearby forest for dear lives, out of fears of being attacked adding that the remains of those that were killed were not yet to be recovered from the assailants.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19 Infections Surge Again As Nigeria Records Highest Weekly Cases In Four Months

Last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another significant increase. Nigeria recorded 3,817 new COVID-19 infections which is the highest the country has recorded in over four months, Tribune Online analysis shows…

Three persons hacked to death, village head abducted again in Niger

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

Three persons hacked to death, village head abducted again in Niger