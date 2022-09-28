Three persons died as flood displace 50, 000 people in Ibaji, Kogi

Latest News
By Yekini Jimoh-Lokoja
Three persons died, Kogi govt to provide temporary, 52 cases of measles, Kogi begins distribution, NDE trains 5013 injured as bus plunges into drainage in Kogi, Foundation feeds 250 widows, Over 5 brothels shanties, matrimonial law, Kogi traffic agency Lawyer,Okene Kogi NMA Chairman,Kogi Communal Clashes, The gunmen who kidnapped three children in Ajaokuta last week Wednesday have demanded N100 million as ransom from their parents., Okeagi Kogi community development,Kogi East under siege, Gunmen abduct  businessman, Abuja-Lokoja Highway reopens, explosion rocks Kabba Kogi, kogi accident

Three persons have died while over 50,000 people have been displaced by the flood in Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The lawmaker representing the Constituency, Atule Egbunu who disclosed this said the entire Local Government has been submerged by water.

According to the lawmaker, thousands of Houses and farmlands have been submerged by the disaster which he described as an “unfortunate annual disaster.”

Mr Egbunu also described the disaster as devastating, saying relocating the victims to a safer place like Idah is currently difficult and beyond the capability of the victims.

He noted that the people currently do not have what it takes to address the damages caused by the disaster, appealing to the State and Federal Government as well as International Community to come to their aid.

The lawmakers called on the State Government to urgently come to the aid of the people of Ibaji especially those affected by the flood.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

Another Trouble In APC’s House

The disquiet in the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the composition of its Presidential Campaign Committee (PCC) is a climax of the seething anger among members of the various power blocs and other tendencies within the party.….

2023 Presidential Election: Do Polls Really Matter?

Ahead of the 2023 presidential polls, polls are already being conducted predicting the likely winner of the 2023 presidential election. WALE AKINSELURE, in this write-up, looks at the extent to which polls determine electoral outcomes……

Nigerian Troops Decimating Terrorists, Bandits ― Minister

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said Nigeria is witnessing a progressive decimation of terrorists and insurgents in order to secure the country……

EDITORIAL: The Crime Of Passion In Kano


THE recent gruesome murder of a certain Miss Ummakulsum Buhari Ummita in Kano, Kano State, has created palpable tension in the state. And only justice can calm the festering stormm….

Three persons died as flood displace 50, 000 people in Ibaji, Kogi

You might also like
Latest News

Women and youth constitute voting force for 2023 elections ― Activist

Latest News

Court affirms Machina as APC senatorial candidate for Yobe North

Latest News

Court orders Labour Party, ‘Obidients’ not to converge at Lekki Toll Gate…

Latest News

Fake doctor arrested for allegedly killing patient through unsuccessful surgery in…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More