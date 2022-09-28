Three persons died as flood displace 50, 000 people in Ibaji, Kogi

Three persons have died while over 50,000 people have been displaced by the flood in Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The lawmaker representing the Constituency, Atule Egbunu who disclosed this said the entire Local Government has been submerged by water.

According to the lawmaker, thousands of Houses and farmlands have been submerged by the disaster which he described as an “unfortunate annual disaster.”

Mr Egbunu also described the disaster as devastating, saying relocating the victims to a safer place like Idah is currently difficult and beyond the capability of the victims.

He noted that the people currently do not have what it takes to address the damages caused by the disaster, appealing to the State and Federal Government as well as International Community to come to their aid.

The lawmakers called on the State Government to urgently come to the aid of the people of Ibaji especially those affected by the flood.

