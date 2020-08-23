Three persons arrested for killing wife of Chief Imam in Kogi

THREE persons have been arrested by Kogi State police command in connection with the death of Mrs Yemisi Baderu wife of Chief Imam who was murdered in Ayere community, Ijumu local government council of Kogi State.

An eyewitness account said the woman was murdered at her house in the presence of her husband and children on Thursday night when the assailants allegedly attacked her with a cutlass.

The bloody incident, described as the first of its kind in the sleepy community, was said to have disconcerted residents.

The traditional ruler of the town and the Alayere of Ayere, Oba JO Olubo, who expressed shock and sadness over the incident, pleaded with the police not to release those held over the crime until thorough investigation and prosecution are done.

He urged the police and other law enforcement agencies to beam their searchlight on the community and rid it of criminal elements. Meanwhile, the Chairman, Senior Special Assistant on Security, in charge of Ijumu Local Government, Taufiq Isa, who visited the community on Saturday, condemned the attack, describing it as heartless and brutal.

He noted that the incident was the first of its kind in the Local Government, he assured the residents of the government’s commitment to restore peace and order in the community.

He commiserated with the Chief Imam and the traditional ruler of the community for the ugly incident and prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased Meanwhile, in order to bring other perpetrators to book, the Chief Security Officer has imposed a 7 pm – 7 am curfew in the community.

Confirming the incident, Kogi State police spokesman, DSP William Aya said authorities have arrested three suspects connected with the attack and that an investigation has begun.

