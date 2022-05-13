Three people killled, two injured as unknown gunmen attacked Tafawa Balewa

The Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of three people, while two persons were seriously injured after an attack by unidentified gunmen in Num village, Tafawa Balewa local government area of the state.

In a telephone conversation with our correspondent, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Wakili said the two persons seriously injured in the incident have been taken to the hospital for necessary treatment.

According to him, “We received a distress call on the 9th May 2022 at about 21.30hrs that some hoodlums armed with AK-47 rifles stormed Num area of Sara village in Tafawa Balewa local government area of Bauchi state, opened fire on some people causing the death of three people”.

The police spokesperson revealed the identities of the deceased as; Samaila Bello, Kefas Sarki, and Paulina Alhamdu while Gode Bulus and Zakka Mayo who were badly injured have been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

SP Wakili added that the Commissioner of Police appealed to the members of the public to be calm as efforts are being made to intensify the investigation.

The Police PRO noted that the Commissioner “has directed the Area Commander who is in Toro local government area to move to Tafawa Balewa and make sure that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.





“The Force will not be deterred from dealing with all criminal elements that try to test its capacity,” he assured.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police enjoined members of the public to provide the Police and other security agencies in the state with intelligent information that will aid them in discharging their duties.

Meanwhile, the Zaar Youth Development Association (ZAYODA) has condemned in strong terms the recent attack on the Num community in Tafawa Balewa local government area of Bauchi state by unknown gunmen.

According to a press release signed and issued to newsmen by its National Leader, Comrade Ga’Allah Daniel on Thursday, the association condemned the the incident, adding that same happened on Monday 9th May 2022 at about 8-30 pm.

As stated by the National Youth leader of the association, the ugly incident claimed 3 lives, leaving five persons with various degrees of injury.

While sympathizing with the families affected, Num, lwong Kal and the entire Zaar land over the incident, the youth leader called on the security agencies to go after the perpetrators.

He added that the primary assignment of security agencies is to protect lives and properties and therefore need to wake up and redouble their effort toward fulfilling their task.

Comrade Daniel also charged on Zaar communities to be proactive in community vigilance and report any suspicious movements to the security agencies.

“We also want to call on all the Communities bordering Zaar land to synergize with one another for better information through alerting each other to avert being caught unawares to evil-minded persons”, the Youth said.

Comrade Daniel urged the Bauchi state government to take appropriate action towards curtailing such barbaric acts, noting that similar incidents were recorded last year.

“We experienced a series of attacks on our people during the farming season last year, and now that this year’s farming season is setting in, we have started witnessing it again with this present attack”, he lamented.

The ZAYODA leader alleged that since the present attack took place recently, no official statement has been made by the government or the security agencies.

Comrade Daniel while calling on the youths to remain calm, urged them not to take laws into their own hands, instead, pray to God to expose the perpetrators of the heinous act.

