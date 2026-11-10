Three PDP exco members, seven LG chairmen, ADC leaders defect to APC in Sokoto

Three members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State Executive Committee, seven local government chairmen, and several youth and women leaders have dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State.

The defectors, alongside some prominent members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), were received into the APC by Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s Special Adviser on Political Matters, Alhaji Faruku Labbo.

Speaking on behalf of the former PDP members, Shehu Abdullahi Mai Rago said their defection was driven by their confidence in Governor Aliyu’s leadership and his administration’s development agenda.

He said the governor had demonstrated political tolerance by refusing to intimidate or victimise them despite their previous affiliation with the opposition party.

“Despite our previous political affiliation with the opposition party in the state, Governor Ahmed Aliyu has never witch-hunted or intimidated any of us. This is one of the major reasons behind our decision to join the APC,” Mai Rago said.

He described Aliyu as a humble, respectful, and purposeful leader whose commitment to improving the lives of residents transcended party affiliation.

Mai Rago also praised the administration’s projects across various sectors, saying the initiatives had demonstrated the governor’s determination to transform the state.

He pledged that the new APC members would mobilise their supporters and work towards convincing the remaining PDP local government chairmen to join the ruling party.

Receiving the defectors, Labbo welcomed them into the APC and urged them to deploy their political structures and grassroots influence towards securing victory for the party in the 2027 general elections.

He assured them of equal opportunities and full integration into the party’s activities in the state.

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Those listed among the defectors included Aliyu Mai Shinkafa, a PDP State Executive Committee member from Binji; Mohammed Yusuf, Kware PDP chairman; Altine Gudu, Gudu PDP chairman; Manir Tureta, Tureta PDP chairman; Abubakar Ango Bodinga, Bodinga PDP chairman; Mu’awiyya Noma, Tangaza PDP chairman; and Muntari Dan Dare, Silame PDP chairman.

Others were Bello Garba Iya, PDP secretary in Sabon Birni; Almustafa S. Tudu, PDP secretary in Tambuwal; Ahmed A. Umar; and Garba Iya.

The defectors also included Balkisu Yusuf, PDP youth leader in Sokoto North; Naja’atu Buhari, the party’s state youth leader; Bilkisu Sidi, women leader in Waziri B Ward; and Sadiya Umar, Zawarawa women leader.

In a related development, members of the Amalgamated Association of ADC Traders, Youths and Students Stakeholders, executives of the ADC Tudun Wada Ward, and other prominent party figures have also joined the APC.

Among them were Alhaji Shehu Jalka of Tudun Wada B and Alhaji Badamasi of Magajin Rafi B.

The former ADC members reportedly attributed their decision to the ongoing developmental transformation in the state under Governor Aliyu.

The defections were announced in a press statement issued on Tuesday by Abubakar Bawa, Director-General of Media and Publicity, Government House, Sokoto.

The development represents another political realignment in Sokoto State as parties intensify preparations and mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.