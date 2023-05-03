No fewer than four persons have lost their lives in a road accident along Otun -Iro-Ekiti, Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti State on Tuesday.

Tribune Online gathered that the three of the deceased were clerics of one of the orthodox churches in the area and one relative traveling for a ceremony.

It was learned that the vehicle carrying the victims somersaulted two times leading to their instant death.

An eyewitness said five other passengers who sustained injuries were taken to the Federal Teaching Hospital Ido-Ekiti for treatment, while the four corpses were deposited in the morgue.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the fatal accident and said men of the Command were immediately drafted to the area.

The PPRO said, “We got the information, our men from the traffic section were deployed to the axis.

“The bodies of the deceased were recovered and moved to hospital where they were confirmed dead.We are monitoring the situation. Investigation is still ongoing to ascertain the cause of the accident.”

