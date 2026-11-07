Three Nigerians rescued from drowning in Atlantic Ocean

A shipping logistics company owned by France-based Nigerian businessman Mr Harrison Olaniyi Alonge on Wednesday rescued three men from the Atlantic Ocean following a ship mishap at an oil field in Rivers State.
The three rescued men were simply identified as James, Friday, and Victor.
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According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the firm, Olawale Ezekiel, some workers reportedly lost their lives in the incident, while the three men were rescued through the intervention of the company.
Ezekiel said the company not only facilitated the rescue operation but also took responsibility for the financial obligations and associated expenses arising from the intervention.
He said it was the second time the company had intervened to rescue Nigerians from the Atlantic Ocean.
The founder of the maritime firm, Alonge, who is also the founder of a non-governmental organisation, the Harrison Niyi Alonge Care Foundation, hails from Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State.
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