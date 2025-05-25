Three Nigerians could derail Tinubu’s 2027 bid, Primate Ayodele warns

Popular Lagos-based cleric and spiritual leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned that President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027 could be seriously threatened if three key, yet unnamed Nigerians decide to run or join the opposition.

Speaking through a statement issued by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Ayodele said that Labour Party’s Peter Obi alone does not have the strength to stop Tinubu’s re-election, emphasizing that the current opposition coalition lacks the necessary support to unseat the president.

“Peter Obi alone cannot weaken President Tinubu’s ambition,” Ayodele stated. “He can’t win the presidency by himself, and the opposition doesn’t yet have the people it needs to truly challenge Tinubu.”

The cleric suggested that the involvement of these three influential figures would drastically shift the political landscape, making Tinubu’s 2027 campaign much more difficult.

“If any of these three key figures enter the race or align with the coalition, Tinubu should forget about 2027,” he cautioned. “Their involvement would shift everything.”

Ayodele acknowledged that Tinubu has performed relatively better than his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, and has the potential to improve further if given a second term.

However, he advised the president to be cautious, especially in northern Nigeria, warning that betrayal from close quarters could undermine his ambitions.

“He must work on the North,” Ayodele warned. “If he doesn’t put the right people in key positions, his ambition could be cut short. There are people around him who might betray that trust when it matters most.”

While he did not disclose the three specific actions Tinubu must take to secure a second term, the prophet stressed that the 2027 election would be fiercely contested and unlike any previous election.

“2027 will be nothing like what we’ve seen before,” Ayodele concluded. “It won’t be a walk in the park. The presence or absence of these three mysterious figures will make all the difference.”

