Three Nigerian students emerge winner of Princewill Trust trip to Dubai

Three Nigerian students have emerged winner of the Princewills – Trust Vision and Success Opportunity Challenge, to Dubai.

The winners of the latest edition, Loveth Chikanka Ichemati, a 1st year student of English & Literature in the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, Rivers State; Alex Tamuno Miegbam, a PhD student of History and International Diplomacy and Idoniboyeobu Omiete Opubo, a 4th year student of Mechanical Engineering at the Afe Babalola University, Ekiti State, all hail from Rivers State.

According to a statement from the Princewills Trust, the gesture is a partnership with the Dubai Department for Economy and Tourism (DET) and CLR education consulting, to give opportunity for winners of the challenge so they can get a first-hand experience of the world’s most popular destination; Dubai, as named by TripAdvisor in 2022.

The trio will be heading to Dubai in September for a one-week bootcamp/ tour of Dubai.

The Vision and Success Opportunity Challenge is a forum created by Princewills Trust, where ambitious young leaders pitch ideas and strategies for furthering their vision and success in life.

The objective of the challenge is to enable Nigerian university undergraduates and / or postgraduates envision viable career models and explore how to change their environment, from ideation to practice, while still pursuing their studies.

Former Rivers State governorship candidate Prince Tonye Princewill, who is founder of Princewills Trust, said the mission was to create life time exposure for young Nigerians.

He said: “I always get excited when a new set of students embark on these bootcamps. The post-trip reviews we have had from previous trips were so encouraging that we are considering expanding the scope of the challenge to include students from other states in Nigeria.

The exposure is great for the kids, opening their minds to endless possibilities. Experiencing Dubai was a life changer for me, I hope it will be for them. I’d like to thank the whole team at Dubai Tourism and particularly the Africa desk, led by Stella Fubara and Christian Romer and the ever reliable CLR, led by Nneka Oduah. It’s your passion for our tomorrow, that’s made this possible.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Three Nigerian students emerges winner of Princewill Trust trip to Dubai