Three Nigerian returnees from Dubai test positive to COVID-19 ― LASG

The Lagos State government on Sunday revealed that three of the Nigerians evacuated from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), by the Federal Government have tested positive to the novel COVID-19 in the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made this known on his Twitter handle, saying that the three returnees, who were stranded in Dubai before their evacuation, had since been placed under isolation and being attended to by health officials, to prevent further spread of the deadly disease.

“Three Nigerians recently evacuated from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have tested positive for COVID-19 infection, following test conducted on them.

“Those affected have been admitted into the Lagos State’s isolation facility for appropriate treatment protocols,” the commissioner said.

ALSO READ: Imo State governor announces plan to reposition IMSU

Abayomi pointed out that the state government health officials would “continue to adhere strictly to quarantine protocols and enforce necessary precautionary measures so as to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection.”

He, however, urged Lagos residents and particularly those who recently returned to the country to cooperate with the state government COVID-19 response team as might be desirable at all times and in all circumstances.

“I again urge Lagos residents and particularly those who recently returned to the country to cooperate with our COVID-19 response team as may be desirable at all times and in all circumstances,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Can COVID-19 Infect A Person Twice?

The immune system’s memory is rather like our own – it remembers some infections clearly, but has a habit of forgetting others. Measles is highly memorable – one bout should give life-long immunity (as the weakened version in its vaccine also does). However, there are many others that are pretty forgettable… Read full story

COVID-19: Kwara Foils Patients’ Plot To Escape From Isolation Centre

The Kwara Government’s intelligence network has uncovered a plot by some COVID-19 patients to escape from the state isolation centre at the early hour of Friday. The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and spokesman to the state COVID-19 Committee, Rafiu Ajakaye made this disclosure in a statement in Ilorin… Read full story