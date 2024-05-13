Three extra-ordinary Nigerian kids are to get N1.5million and other prizes each, for their acts of bravery, as Dufil Prima Foods, makers of Indomie Noodles announced the commencement of the 16th edition of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the Indomie Heroes Awards, in Lagos.

The Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Ltd, Mr. Temitope Ashiwaju disclosed this at a media briefing held in Lagos.

The awards, which will reward extra-ordinary feats in three categories: Physical Bravery, Intellectual Bravery, and Social Bravery, is part of the noodles brand’s initiative aimed at identifying, recognising, celebrating and rewarding the positive and heroic efforts of children aged 15 years and below.

He stated that the field search exercise, which had already commenced, would end on June 30th, after which entries submitted would be subjected to a screening process, with the final selection of winners done by a team of credible judges.

ALSO READ: Bullied Lead British school students sues for N500m, public apology

Explaining the categories, Ashiwaju said while the Physical Bravery Award is for kids who have demonstrated physical bravery in a challenging situation, and, at great personal risk, saved lives or extensive damage to property or others by their actions.; the Social Bravery Award, he said, is for those who have inspired a community and have worked against social evils such as child marriage, illiteracy, environmental concerns, among others. For Intellectual Bravery category, the child nominee must have provided an innovative solution to a problem with their brilliant mind.

On her part, the National Coordinator for Indomie Fan Club, Karishma Rustagi, underscored the vital role the media plays in amplifying the notable achievements of children in society, pointing out that by spotlighting deserving children and the remarkable deeds, the media contributes to honouring the true heroes of the time.

Over the last 16 years, the Indomie Heroes Awards has produced a total of 52 winners who were rewarded with scholarships worth several millions of Naira both from the brand and well-meaning Nigerians who developed interest after hearing their stories.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE