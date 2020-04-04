Three men who robbed stranded people waiting for vehicles in Oshodi land in police net

Three suspected robbers who dispossessed stranded people waiting for vehicles in the Oshodi area of Lagos State of their money and phones were in the morning of Saturday arrested by men of the Lagos State Police Command.

They were said to have attacked the people who were waiting to board vehicles that were very scarce due to the lockdown in the state to their destinations late on Friday night, forcefully collecting money, phones and other valuables from the people.

Luck however ran against them when, following complaints lodged to the police by one of the people, men of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command tracked them with one of the phones stolen and arrested them inside their hideout.

They are currently undergoing investigation at the state police command headquarters.

According to the RRS in its twitter handle, “These three lot were caught early this morning by police officers for robbing stranded passengers in a vehicle late last night around Oshodi. They dispossessed the occupants of their money amounting to N10,000 and stole their phones (Samsung A70 and Samsung A30+).

“They were tracked to their hideout where they were arrested and the loot recovered from them.”