Gunfire disrupted a music video shoot for rapper Lil Baby near a commercial strip in Atlanta on Tuesday, May 14. Fortunately, the rapper himself escaped unharmed.

According to police reports, three men sustained injuries during the incident – one to the chest, one to the arm, and one to the neck.

Thankfully, all three are expected to recover. Major Ralph Woolfolk of FOX 5 Atlanta stated, “The people who were shot were not part of the video production team, but there may have been individuals involved in the totality of the production.”

Although Lil Baby has not officially commented on the situation or confirmed his presence at the scene, witnesses claim to have seen the My Turn creator in the area hours prior to the shooting.

Upon police arrival, they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back and a 24-year-old with an arm injury. Additionally, a 23-year-old was hospitalised with a wound to the neck.

The Police Department added that investigation is still ongoing.

