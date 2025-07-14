Three major markets shut in Ijebu-Ode to honour late Awujale

Three major markets in Ijebu-Ode Local Government have been temporarily shut in honour of the late Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, who passed on Sunday evening.

The closure was announced in a statement signed by the Chairman, Hon Dare Alebiosu, stating that it was in line with cultural traditions to allow sons and daughters of the land to mourn the departed monarch.

The affected markets include Ita-Ale, Ita-Osu, and Oke-Aje, with the closure taking effect from Monday, 14th July 2025.

The statement reads partly, “Following the announcement of the passing of our highly revered royal father, His Royal Majesty, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona CFR, the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, the Ijebu Ode Local Government hereby declares the temporary closure of all major markets within the local government jurisdiction as a mark of honour and deep respect for our departed Kabiyesi.

“Effective Monday, 14th July 2025, the following markets shall remain closed: Ita-Ale Market; Ita-Osu Market and Oke-Aje Market.

“This closure is in line with our cultural traditions and to allow all sons and daughters of Ijebuland the space to mourn this monumental loss.

“Normal market activities shall resume on a date to be communicated in due course, after consultation with the appropriate traditional authorities.

“We urge all traders and residents to comply peacefully and respectfully.

“May the soul of our beloved Kabiyesi rest in perfect peace.”

