Metro

Three major markets shut in Ijebu-Ode to honour late Awujale

Olayinka Olukoya
markets shut in Ijebu-Ode in honour of late awujale, Sikiru Adetona , Awujale of Ijebu, Oba Sikiru Adetona

Three major markets in Ijebu-Ode Local Government have been temporarily shut in honour of the late Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, who passed on Sunday evening.

The closure was announced in a statement signed by the Chairman, Hon Dare Alebiosu, stating that it was in line with cultural traditions to allow sons and daughters of the land to mourn the departed monarch.

The affected markets include Ita-Ale, Ita-Osu, and Oke-Aje, with the closure taking effect from Monday, 14th July 2025.

ALSO READ: Awujale: Oba Sikiru Adetona’s burial holds today in Ijebu

The statement reads partly, “Following the announcement of the passing of our highly revered royal father, His Royal Majesty, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona CFR, the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, the Ijebu Ode Local Government hereby declares the temporary closure of all major markets within the local government jurisdiction as a mark of honour and deep respect for our departed Kabiyesi.

“Effective Monday, 14th July 2025, the following markets shall remain closed: Ita-Ale Market; Ita-Osu Market and Oke-Aje Market.

“This closure is in line with our cultural traditions and to allow all sons and daughters of Ijebuland the space to mourn this monumental loss.

“Normal market activities shall resume on a date to be communicated in due course, after consultation with the appropriate traditional authorities.

“We urge all traders and residents to comply peacefully and respectfully.

“May the soul of our beloved Kabiyesi rest in perfect peace.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article South Africa: Ramaphosa removes Police Minister over criminal link allegations South Africa: Ramaphosa removes Police Minister over criminal link allegations
Next Article kentucky shootings Two dead, three injured in Kentucky shootings

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×