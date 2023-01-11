Three Lions Entertainment unveils two new music acts

Popular record label, Three Lion, has unveiled two new music acts as part of its plan to take over the music industry in 2023 and beyond.

The singers, Aroyehun Oluwatobiloba aka “Boykingz” and Olaoluwa feyishara aka Diccey were described as the new talents that will rock the music scene.

At the unveiling, which took place at the label’s headquarters in lekki Lagos, the new acts were told they would be given needed support to succeed.

Speaking about their music brand and their reasons for choosing these talents, the CEO says “I believe it is the right time to bring to you these young talents from the Three Lions Entertainment. They have gone through a series of defining moments and we know that they are now ready to be unveiled to the world. He stated that as a music label,” The goal is not just about picking artistes, but carefully distinguishing the best of talents to work with, and also promote them to the heights they never imagine they could be. These guys know their onions and they both have a distinct sound from the ordinary, which distinguishes them from millions of artistes”.

Three Lions Entertainment is a record label based in Indianapolis USA with the main aim and objective to grow young and talented artists with the view to building the music industry in Nigeria.

Acknowledging the responsibilitiesbestowed on them, the new artistes, Boykingz and Diccey, expressed their pleasure to join the new label adding that it is indeed a dream come true.

Boykingz speaks further saying that every up and rising talent needs to be back up financially, morally and more, there are a lot of very talented ones out there who do not have the platform to showcase their talents.

“It is not easy to do this alone as it is going to be everyone’s success if Nigeria is on the global map with the greatest hits” Diccey added that they have what it takes to spread good music into the highly competitive music space.

Boykingz and Diccey have recently dropped their collaborative album titled “In The Beginning” which is available on all digital platforms. This has set the tone for their music journey that will rule Nigeria and Africa at large.