Three killed, seven injured in Lagos car crash

Three people were on Wednesday morning killed and seven others injured in a fatal motor accident that occurred in the Ketu area of Lagos State.

Two red Bus Rapid Transport buses popularly known as BRT were attempting to overtake each other when the accident occurred in the Alapere area of Ketu.

One of the BRT buses was said to have had a break failure while trying to overtake the other bus around 7:25 am.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state confirmed the incident to the Nigerian Tribune and added that it involved three vehicles.

Two red BRT buses with the Registration Numbers KSF940XX and GGE 405 YF actually caused the accident while another commercial bus with Registration No SMK 533 XX was also affected.

It was gathered the dead passengers are two males and a female

The early Wednesday crash created serious traffic along the Ikorodu Expressway as the affected vehicles blocked a section of the road before they were evacuated.

