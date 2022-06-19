Three killed, scores kidnapped as bandits attack worshippers in Kaduna

By Tribune Online
FILE PHOTO
Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that bandits have attacked worshippers and locals at Ungwan Fada, Ungwan Turawa and Ungwan Makama in Rubu general area of Kajuru local government in Kaduna State.
This was contained in a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Sunday.
According to the report, the bandits stormed the villages on motorcycles, beginning from Ungwan Fada, and moving into Ungwan Turawa, before Ungwan Makama and then Rubu.
”In Rubu village, the bandits attacked worshippers in the Maranatha Baptist Church and St. Moses Catholic Church.”
The statement noted that three locals have been confirmed killed in the attacks and they are identified as Peter Madaki (Ward head of Ungwan Fada), Elisha Ezekiel (Resident of Ungwan Fada) and Ali Zamani (Youth leader of Rubu).


”Two persons were left injured in the attacks: one Aniro Mai, and a yet-unidentified woman. An unspecified number of locals were also kidnapped, according to the received reports. ”
The statement disclosed that the bandits looted shops and carted away some valuables from the villages.
“Receiving the report, the Acting Governor Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, expressed deep sadness and condemned the attack in the strongest terms.
”She sent her sincere condolences to the families of the deceased victims, as she prayed for the repose of their souls.
”The Acting Governor also commiserated with the attacked churches and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
”Security patrols are being conducted in the general area as investigations proceed.”

