Three killed, others injured as rival youth groups clash in Gombe

A clash between rival youth groups believed to be supporters of different political groups has claimed three lives while others were injured in Gombe State.

It was gathered that the clash ensued between the two youths factions during Sallah Durbar procession by a group of horse riders passing through Jekadafari in the state capital Wednesday evening.

The cause of the clash has not been uncovered as of the time of filing this report but a full investigation has commenced by the State Police Command.

Meanwhile, Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has condemned the clash among a group of youths in Jekadafari quarters of the Gombe metropolis while calling for calm in the wake of the clash.

The governor in a statement released on Thursday, while condemning the senseless act, commiserated with families of those who lost their loved ones and prayed for quick recovery of the injured.

Inuwa Yahaya then directed security agencies to carry out a thorough investigation and bring to book the perpetrators of the heinous act.





He said that “we condemn in strong terms this unfortunate situation and commiserate with the affected families. We also urge all aggrieved persons and residents to remain calm and allow justice to run its due course, as efforts are underway by security agencies to ensure that those liable for the crime are brought to book.”

According to him, “the government, therefore, wishes to categorically warn the citizens, especially youths, against any act that will undermine the prevailing peace and tranquillity of Gombe State.”

The governor, who had earlier led a delegation to the funeral prayers for two of the deceased at the Gombe Specialist Hospital, vowed to continue do everything necessary to protect the lives and property of the citizenry.

Gombe State Police Command confirmed the incidence through the PPRO, ASP Mahid Muazu Abubakar who spoke to our correspondent vide phone conversation.

He said that “yes, there was a clash between two youth rival groups late Wednesday. The Command is on top of the situation, it has returned normalcy to the affected area as people are going on with their legitimate businesses.”

Mahid Muazu revealed that “14 people were involved in the clash out of which three were confirmed dead while 11 others were wounded and receiving treatment at the hospital in Gombe.”

The Police Command warned people against engaging in acts that can lead to a breach of the peace assuring however that the Command is ready to continue to protect the lives and properties of law-abiding citizens while it will deal with all troubleshooters.