Three persons have been killed in attacks by members of opposing cult groups in some notable areas of Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

Tribune Online gathered that such areas as Idi-Ape, Gambari, Babooko and Surulere areas of the metropolis have witnessed cult clashes in past few days.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state command, Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the development assured that the command was doing all within its powers to put a stop to the recent activities of suspected cultists.

“To this end, the command has commenced aggressive raids of black spots, stop and search, and a total clampdown on motorcycles and tricycles operating outside the time permitted by the law, which is between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily,” he said.

This is just as corpse of an unidentified man was found with his head cut off under the bridge of Ejiba Street, off Taiwo Road in Ilorin West local government area of state on Monday.

It was reported that the residents were thrown into shock as they woke up to the sight of the corpse, whose head and complete neck were cut off.

Speaking in an interview, a resident of the area, Engineer Sulyman Babatunde Gegele, described the development as a threat to the community, saying the community had informed the ‘B’ Division Police Station, whose officers evacuated the body and deposited it at a mortuary.

The PPRO warned that anyone found committing any crime, regardless of its nomenclature, would be arrested and prosecuted.

“Kwara State Police Command wishes to assure the good people of Kwara state, especially residents of Idi-Ape, Gambari, Babooko and Surulere areas of the metropolis, that the command is doing all within its powers to put a stop to the recent activities of suspected cultists, which have resulted in the deaths of about three people equally believed to be members of opposing cult groups.

“To this end, the command has commenced aggressive raids of black spots, stop and search, and a total clampdown on motorcycles and tricycles operating outside the time permitted by the law, which is between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily. These measures are put in place to contain the activities of these deviants.

“Consequently, parents and guidance are advised to warn their children and wards to avoid areas that are prone to the activities of these groups and to also warn them to avoid being instruments of havoc in society. Anyone found committing any crime, regardless of its nomenclature, would be arrested and prosecuted.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE