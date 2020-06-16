Three killed, five injured as rival cult groups clash in Yenagoa

Gunmen suspected to be cult members on Monday night attacked a local pub along Custom road in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, killing three persons and injuring five others that are currently in critical condition at the Federal Medical Center.

Among those killed was a 50-year-old house owner, Mr Niceman Agonebi popularly known as “honourable” and another person presumed to be an in-law to the former deputy governor of the state, Hon. Peremobowei Ebibi.

The owner of the pub, popularly called Madam Odey, had her jaw torn apart by a stray bullet from the rampaging cultists, while two others received fatal gunshot wounds.

According to an eyewitness account, the gunmen arrived Custom road in a commercial tricycle popularly known as Keke NAPEP about 8 pm and opened fire on their target who was in the midst of people drinking at the pub.

The cultists who were reportedly armed with assault rifles shot sporadically at everyone on the street. Many residents and passerby were reportedly critically injured.

The arrival of the operatives of the State Police Command and some officials of the Bayelsa State Vigilante Service and State Volunteer led to a hot chase of the gunmen. They, however, escaped through the Edepie/Tombia areas of the State capital.

It was further gathered that men of the Bayelsa State Vigilante Service and the State Volunteer force have already launched a raid on black spots in the state capital to apprehend the culprits.

The acting chairman of the State Vigilante Service, Hon. Doubiye Alagba told leadership that the state government have gathered useful information on the activities of the rival cult groups involved in the killings and will ensure they are brought to book.

Hon. Doubiye Alagba, who confirmed the incident and visited the scene, condoled with the families of the victims and restated his call on the leaders of the cult groups to desist from the dastardly act and embrace peace or face the consequences of playing otherwise.

Tribune Online also learnt that the incident is not unconnected with the ongoing rivalry between some members of the Icelanders and the Bobos known as De Bam. A check showed that in the last three weeks, over eight boys have been killed in the state capital.

Contacted on the development, the spokesperson of the State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident and assured that the perpetrators will soon be arrested and brought to book.