Three killed as armed robbers engage police in gun duel in Ajegunle

Three wanted suspected armed robbers including an ex-convict were over the weekend killed during a gun duel with the police in Lagos State.

It was gathered that armed robbers who had in the past terrorized Ajegunle and its environs were trailed to their hideout.

The image-maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement he personally signed on Sunday confirmed the clash between the police and the armed robbers.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police said: “Daredevil robbers engaged operatives of Area B Apapa of the Lagos State Police Command in a gun duel in a bid to escape arrest.”

The Lagos State Police image-maker also stated that “the robbers, however, fell to the superior firepower of the police operatives.

“The robbers, Sodiq ’m’ aka Foreigner, recently released from prison and Habeeb ‘m’ aka Kiki, who have both been wanted for terrorizing Ajegunle and environs were trailed to their hideout in Ajegunle, where they met their Waterloo.”

The police said that “one Beretta pistol, one locally-made revolver pistol with four rounds of 9mm live ammunition and one expended shell of ammunition were recovered from the robbers.

“The Lagos State Police Command urges youths, in particular, to desist from crimes, as the long arm of the law will always catch up with criminals no matter how long it takes,” the police image maker stated.

