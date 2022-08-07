Three killed as armed robbers engage police in gun duel in Ajegunle

Metro
By Olalekan Olabulo
Three killed as armed robbers engage police in gun duel, Police kill wanted gunman, Drunk policeman kills two injures others at Lagos birthday party, Police discover another explosive in Kaduna, One feared killed, sharing of cybercrime proceeds, 25-year-old man contracts friend to kill father over inheritance, Niger Police repels bandits attack on Wamba community, One killed as policemen repel attack on MOPOL base in Abia, Police arrest 32 bandits, hitch-free governorship election, Police arrest 35 suspected armed robbers, 24 drug dealers in Kano, police restore peace to Mpape, FCT Police arrest three suspects, Security beefed up in Oyo town over armed robbers’ letter to bank, Police arrest fake Air Force Commander, Security Forces arrest kidnapper

Three wanted suspected armed robbers including an ex-convict were over the weekend killed during a gun duel with the police in Lagos State.

It was gathered that armed robbers who had in the past terrorized Ajegunle and its environs were trailed to their hideout.

The image-maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement he personally signed on Sunday confirmed the clash between the police and the armed robbers.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police said: “Daredevil robbers engaged operatives of Area B Apapa of the Lagos State Police Command in a gun duel in a bid to escape arrest.”

The Lagos State Police image-maker also stated that “the robbers, however, fell to the superior firepower of the police operatives.

“The robbers, Sodiq ’m’ aka Foreigner, recently released from prison and Habeeb ‘m’ aka Kiki, who have both been wanted for terrorizing Ajegunle and environs were trailed to their hideout in Ajegunle, where they met their Waterloo.”

The police said that “one Beretta pistol, one locally-made revolver pistol with four rounds of 9mm live ammunition and one expended shell of ammunition were recovered from the robbers.

“The Lagos State Police Command urges youths, in particular, to desist from crimes, as the long arm of the law will always catch up with criminals no matter how long it takes,” the police image maker stated.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

100% Natural Solution To Finally End Premature Ejaculation, IncreasesSmall Cucumber and Bedtime Lasting Power in 7days... CLICK HERE TO GET IT (Before It Disappears!!!)

You might also like
Top News

Amotekun arrests Northern youths hidden in trucks in Ondo

Top News

23-year-old man steals 21 phones during JAMB exam in Ilorin

Metro

Four burnt beyond recognition on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Metro

Gunmen abduct traditional head, 3 others in Ondo

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More