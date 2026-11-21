Three people have reportedly been killed, while 13 others sustained varying degrees of injuries following a clash between military personnel and residents of Lawanti community in Akko Local Government Area of Gombe.

The incident, which reportedly occurred on Saturday night, followed a disagreement between military personnel manning a checkpoint in the community and some residents over the alleged theft of armoured cables.

A resident who spoke to Tribune Online said the confrontation started after military personnel allegedly intercepted some individuals suspected of being in possession of stolen armoured cables.

Most of the injured persons are receiving treatment at the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH), Gombe, while others were taken to different medical facilities.

Details contained in a report by the Senior Special Assistant to the Gombe State Governor on Security Matters and Intergovernmental Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Musa Danbayo, indicated that the incident left three people dead and 13 others injured.

The report identified some of the injured persons as Sale Abubakar, 30, who was reportedly moved to the theatre for emergency surgery at the Federal Teaching Hospital; Usman Garba, 25; Adamu Abubakar, 19; Sani Abubakar, 19; Jafar Abdul’mutallaf, 19; and Usman Muhammad, 19.

Others are Kabiru Sani, 19; Kawu Maikfi, 44; Mohammed Abubakar, 20; Gidado Ibrahim, 24; Musa Yusuf, 20; and Abba Adamu, 19, all receiving treatment at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe.

Paul Simple was reportedly taken to the Cottage Hospital, Amada, after allegedly being beaten.

The three reported fatalities were identified as Yayaji Alhaji Abdul Kura, who allegedly died from gunshot injuries; Hamma Magaji, 35, reportedly beaten to death; and Inna Anttu Umar Bello, who reportedly died from shock. Their bodies were said to have been returned to Lawanti.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths and the precise causes of the injuries are yet to be independently established.

Reacting to the incident, a Lawanti resident, El Lawanti, called for justice in a Facebook post titled, ‘A Strong Call for Justice for Lawanti Community’.

He condemned the incident, which he said involved personnel of Air Force Base Recce 11 and members of the community.

According to him, the confrontation followed allegations by the military personnel that some of their property had been stolen and kept within the community.

He alleged that the situation, which should have been handled through proper investigation and lawful procedures, escalated into gunfire, with about 15 people reportedly shot and some losing their lives.

El Lawanti called on the Federal Government, Nigerian Air Force authorities, the National Human Rights Commission and other relevant agencies to intervene.

He demanded an independent investigation, justice for the deceased, urgent medical attention for the injured, accountability for anyone found culpable and adequate protection for residents.

He also appealed for support and compensation for affected families in accordance with the law, stressing that allegations of theft should not justify unlawful violence.

Another resident, Al-Mustapha Bello Hassan, also appealed to the Federal and Gombe State Governments to investigate the incident and ensure justice for the victims.

In a statement titled, ‘Urgent Appeal to the Government: Lawanti Community Incident – We Deserve Justice’, Hassan said preliminary reports indicated that 13 people were injured and three others killed, bringing the reported casualties to 16.

He urged the authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the confrontation, provide adequate medical support for the injured and hold anyone found responsible for unlawful actions accountable.

Hassan also called for measures to prevent further violence and protect residents of the community.

Meanwhile, the Gombe State Government has expressed concern over the incident, describing the reported loss of lives and injuries as distressing.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, in his reaction, sympathised with the families of the deceased and wished the injured victims a speedy and complete recovery.

Preliminary reports, according to the state government, indicated that three people had died, while 13 others sustained varying degrees of injuries and were receiving treatment at different health facilities, including the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe.

The governor condemned the incident and appealed to residents of Lawanti and neighbouring communities to remain calm and avoid actions capable of escalating tensions or disrupting public peace.

As part of the government’s response, Yahaya dispatched a high-powered delegation led by the Secretary to the State Government to visit the affected community, assess the situation, commiserate with the bereaved families and engage relevant stakeholders.

He also ordered a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine appropriate measures in accordance with the law.

The governor assured the affected families and residents that the state government would work with relevant security agencies to ensure that the incident received the necessary attention.

He further pledged that the government would monitor the condition of the injured persons and provide necessary support to them and the bereaved families.

Yahaya urged community leaders, traditional rulers, religious leaders and other stakeholders to support efforts to maintain peace and discourage the spread of misinformation capable of worsening the situation.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property, assuring residents that efforts would be made to ensure justice and preserve cordial relations between communities and security agencies.

The governor also prayed for the repose of the deceased and the quick recovery of those injured.

The statement was signed by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe.