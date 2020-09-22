THREE people Kidnapped by unknown gunmen from the Royal Garden Relaxation Spot, along Anyigba – Ankpa highway, Egume in Dekina local government area have been released after payment of ransom.

Unknown gunmen last week Thursday, ravaged Royal Garden Relaxation Spot at about 8.30 pm killed one Anthony Monday and Kidnapped three from the arena.

Among those released from captivity are; the hotel manager’s 18 months old boy, a brother of late Anthony Monday and a lady.

The gunmen, who were allegedly dressed in Fulani attires, stormed the open arena of the Royal Garden on that fateful day and started shooting sporadically as customers scampered for safety in different directions.

Barely 12 hours after the incident, it was gathered that the kidnappers started demanding for ransom as the Toddler who was kidnapped along with them was allegedly giving them a tough time and sleepless nights with continuous crying.

Confirming the release of the victims, the Police Public relations officer, DSP Williams Aya said he was not aware of the payment of any ransom.

He pointed out that the Police is still trailing the criminals and making all necessary efforts to bring them to book so as to serve as a deterrent to others in society.

