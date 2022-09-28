Three Ketu traffic robbers arrested in Lagos

Three suspected traffic robbers, who reportedly in the past operated around, Ile we, Ketu and Kosofe have been arrested by the police in Lagos State.

This was contained in a statement, signed by the image maker in charge of the state police command Benjamin Hundeyin and made available to the Nigerian Tribune.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police also stated that the arrested robbers are assisting the police to arrest other members o the gang.

The Lagos police spokesperson said, ” Operatives of Ketu Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested three members of a traffic robbery gang notorious for dispossessing motorists of their belongings at Ile-Iwe/Kosofe, Ikorodu Road, in Ketu area of the State.”

According to Hundeyin ” The suspects namely Segun Olaiya ‘m’ aged 20, Ayinde Waris ‘m’ aged 19 and Bashiru Mohammed aged 28 were arrested on Monday, September 26, 2022, at about 1900hrs while attacking some motorists by policemen on a covert operation in the area. ”

He also added that ” The suspects are currently assisting the police in an ongoing investigation to arrest other members of their gang. Suspects would be arraigned at the conclusion of the investigation.”

” The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, FDC, has directed that efforts be sustained across the state towards ensuring that all miscreants are apprehended and dealt with in accordance with the law.” the police image maker state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Another Trouble In APC’s House

The disquiet in the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the composition of its Presidential Campaign Committee (PCC) is a climax of the seething anger among members of the various power blocs and other tendencies within the party.….

2023 Presidential Election: Do Polls Really Matter?

Ahead of the 2023 presidential polls, polls are already being conducted predicting the likely winner of the 2023 presidential election. WALE AKINSELURE, in this write-up, looks at the extent to which polls determine electoral outcomes……

Nigerian Troops Decimating Terrorists, Bandits ― Minister

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said Nigeria is witnessing a progressive decimation of terrorists and insurgents in order to secure the country……





EDITORIAL: The Crime Of Passion In Kano

THE recent gruesome murder of a certain Miss Ummakulsum Buhari Ummita in Kano, Kano State, has created palpable tension in the state. And only justice can calm the festering stormm….

Qatar 2022: Blame players for England’s woes — Sterling

Raheem Sterling has said England’s players must take responsibility for their poor form ahead of the 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar, adding the team are in the right hands under manager Gareth Southgate.…

TUESDAY FLAT OUT: Emilokan, Famine And Mother Killers

Three Ketu traffic robbers arrested in Lagos