Grilled meat popularly known as ‘Suya’ is one of the most delicious and spicy finger food most Nigerians love. It is usually grilled and skewered with beef, ram, or chicken. It is a popular street food served with cabbage, onions, tomatoes, and lettuce.

The meat is usually marinated with various spices, especially the popular ground peanuts, cayenne pepper, paprika, salt, ginger, garlic powder, onion powder, vegetable oil, and other flavourings, to achieve its unique aroma and spiciness.

Suya is known to have originated from the Northern part of Nigeria and is commonly sold by the Hausas, referred to as ‘Aboki’. Everyone from various tribes loves it.

Suya is high in protein, cholesterol, fibre, and saturated fat. It contains various nutrients and compounds like vitamin B, zinc, iron, phosphorus, magnesium, selenium, and glutathione.

Below in this article are the health benefits of grilled meat (Suya).

1. It improves muscle activity.

Animal-derived foods have high protein levels suitable for someone who does not retain fat. Therefore, Suya, also known as grilled meat, is a great source of protein which is highly beneficial to the muscles. It helps to repair muscle tissues and also helps you to build your muscles. Suya is one of the Nigerian foods which aids bodybuilding.

2. It boosts your immunity

Suya is made from beef and lamb, which contains iron and vitamin B12 and B6, which keeps your immune system in good health. It is also a great source of zinc. Zinc is needed in your body to restore damaged tissue and promote your immune system. It would help if you took Suya once in a while to protect your immunity.

ALSO READ: Health benefits of palm kernel oil

3. It prevents anemia





Anemia is a blood-related disease or deficiency. Suya contains iron greatly, and it helps our body produce the necessary haemoglobin. Haemoglobin is a protein that aids blood movement by circulating oxygen from the lungs to other body parts. Lack of proper iron can cause iron deficiency which could cause weakness, mental health, or tiredness.