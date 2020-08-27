Three injured as petrol tanker explodes in Bauchi

Residents of Gwallameji, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis had a sleepless night on Wednesday following an accident involving a petrol loaded tanker which exploded in front of the gate of Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi with three people reportedly injured while trying to scoop the content of the tanker which was flowing freely.

The information is that the tanker which was fully loaded with PMS was heading to Dass from Yelwa area of Bauchi when the incident occurred as the tanker was trying to negotiate a bump on the road.

When Tribune Online visited the scene of the incident early on Thursday, the community leader of the area said that the incident caused panic in the area as people scampered for safety in darkness as there was no electricity supply at the time.

He said that all those that were injured were trying to scoop the petrol from the fallen tanker when it exploded.

He explained that “The petrol tanker was heading towards Dass from the Yelwa area but I don’t know where it was heading to. When it got to a speed breaker just before the gate of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, I think he didn’t know about the speed breaker or he forgot, so there was a Keke NAPEP right in front of him”.

The community leader added that “the petrol tanker driver tried to avoid hitting the Keke NAPEP and in the process, he lost control and his tanker fell right in front of the Polytechnic gate,”.

He added: “The petrol tanker did not explode immediately. It was after about 40 minutes that it exploded. And because it did not explode immediately it fell, people were already there trying to scoop the fuel that was flowing along the gutter and then, suddenly, it exploded”.

“Three people were injured in the process and were rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital for medical attention”, he said.

It was observed that three trees in front of the Polytechnic were also burnt as well as JEDC power installations as a result of the fire which has now thrown the entire area into total darkness.

An eyewitness disclosed that it took the combined efforts of State Fire Service Officers in collaboration with the staff of the fire department of the Federal Polytechnic and ATBU to ensure that the fire was put off before it could damage more properties in the area.

While confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi Command, Ahmad Wakili, said that the tanker lost control and exploded injuring two people and destroying several public amenities.

He added, “Two people were injured by the tanker explosion and they are currently receiving treatment at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH)”.

On his own, the PRO of Fire Service, Abubakar Bala said that the incident might have been caused by mechanical fault saying that,” It happened at about 8:45 pm when a tanker laden with fuel exploded in front of Federal Polytechnic at Gwallamaji”.

He added that “Our men immediately went there with the support of the Fire Service of the Polytechnic. They have put the situation under control. We did not record any casualty at the spot but we heard that a resident who was scooping fuel was injured but we can not confirm that,”

