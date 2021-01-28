Three hacked to death after cult clash in Warri

Three persons were, late Wednesday night, hacked to death by suspected cultists at Egbokodo-Itsekiri, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Sources said the deaths were recorded at Ojogor Street after a bloody clash among different cult members.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta Police Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the Wednesday night killings.

She urged the public to provide timely useful information on activities of cultists and hoodlums in their vicinity in order to nip the killings in the board, adding: “the police are proactive, but the people need to feed us with timely info to arrest the trend.”

Meanwhile, the immediate past chairman of Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Dr Michael Tidi, has condemned the senseless cult killings ongoing in the council area.

Tidi condemned the tragedy while reacting to Wednesday killing of three persons in Egbokodo community in Warri South, saying “these killings must stop.”

He, therefore, called on all community leadership and stakeholders to as a matter of urgency volunteer information to security agencies about the whereabouts of criminal elements in their communities with a view to apprehending them.

“These cult killings are getting too much. On Monday, somebody was killed in Merogun. This evening one person was shot at Ekurede Itsekiri community. I was told he was the secretary of the youth leadership of that community.

“Again, about 40 minutes ago, three persons were gunned down at Egbokodo axis in Ubeji, in Warri South.

“I want to call on the community leaders and all stakeholders to volunteer information to the security agencies about these criminals in their community.

“They should rid their communities of these bad eggs because the police and the army are not spirits. They need information to be able to do their work because they do not reside in these communities.

“The communities should not be too quick to condemn government and law enforcement agents when things like this happen.

“They should set their priorities straight and help themselves by volunteering information to security agents.

“I also want all well-meaning Niger Delta people to come together and condemn these actions.

“Nobody should use the unavailability of jobs as a reason for committing these heinous crimes. Criminality should be condemned in its strongest terms.”