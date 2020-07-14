Three Edo council aides refuse to defect to PDP, resign

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, three Special Assistants to the Chairman, Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo, Mr. Destiny Enabulele have resigned their appointments.

The latest to resign are Osarobo Osaro Anthony (Special Assistant Empowerment) who quit on July 13 and the duo of Aibangbee Chico (Special Assistant on Legislative Matters) and Obayagbona Augustine (Special Assistant on Political Matters) who resigned the next day.

Their resignation comes on the heels of a similar action by five Special Assistants to Governor Obaseki from the local government area who tendered their resignation letters on July 2.

In their letters of resignation, the aides explained that their actions was based on the fact that they were not ready to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) along with the governor and the council chairman.

While thanking the chairman for the opportunity given to serve, they noted that they still believe in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and will join forces to work for the victory of the party, come September 19.

Also, six out of ten councillors including the leader of the Legislative arm from the same local government refused to decamp to the PDP with the council boss.