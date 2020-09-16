Three drivers docked over alleged criminal breach of trust

Three drivers of Multi Pro-Consumer Product Limited, Kagini, Abuja on Wednesday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, over alleged criminal breach of trust.

Hamza Hassan, Sani Mallam and Hamza Asiru, were charged with criminal breach of trust and negligent conduct.

The Prosecution Counsel, John Okpa told the court that Hassan was entrusted with a truck loaded with Colgate Herbal toothpaste from Ibafo, Ogun state to deliver at Kagini, Abuja warehouse on Aug. 19 and Sept.2.

Okpa alleged that the defendants jointly acted in a rash manner and could not account for 91 cartons of the said toothpaste valued N1.8 million at the point of delivery.

The prosecution counsel said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79, 314 and 196 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defence counsel, Esther Egeolonu prayed the court to grant the defendants bail in the most liberal terms, citing Section 162 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

The Judge, Mr Muhammad Adamu, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500, 000 each with one reasonable surety each in like sum.

Adamu ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and present means of identification.

He adjourned the case till Oct. 14, for hearing.

(NAN)

