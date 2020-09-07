Three die, many injured as trailer rams two vehicles in Ondo

No fewer than three people were confirmed dead while many others were seriously injured in a multiple motor accident that occurred in Akungba Akoko, on Sunday night.

The incident, which involved a white Toyota Hiace bus marked BDG 731 XT, a blue Mercedez Benz towing truck and a blue DAF trailer which rammed the two vehicles at Premiere Hotel junction, Akungba Akoko, close to the University campus.

According to an eye witness, the trailer rammed three vehicles killing three people on the spot while many others were injured.

He explained that some residents rushed to the scene of the incident and rescued some of the victims and rushed them to the hospital for medical attention.

The witnesses also said some of the accident victims were still trapped in the vehicle while some jumped into a nearby river.

Confirming the incident, the state Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said three people died in the accident.

The spokesman for the Ondo FRSC, Omotola Ogungbawo, denied that nobody fell into the river as no one has been declared missing.

Omotola said 11 persons were injured in the accident and they had been rushed to the hospital for treatment

She said the injured victims were rushed to General Hospital Ikare while the corpses were deposited at the General Hospital Iwaro.

