Three dead in Ukrainian attack on Belgorod region, Russia

A Ukrainian missile strike has hit the Belgorod region in Russia, killing three people and injuring nine others in the village of Maslova Pristan, near the border with Ukraine, on Wednesday.

The Belgorod governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, disclosed that the sports complex building was partially destroyed, and emergency services are working to clear the rubble, with some people possibly trapped underneath.

For the third day in a row, Ukraine’s strikes have hit the region, causing widespread power outages for thousands and claiming at least two more lives.

Governor Gladkov stated that the attack was carried out with missiles, and Ukraine hasn’t commented on the incident yet.

The strikes come after two days of similar attacks that left the city of Belgorod and nearby areas without power and suffering structural damage.

Gladkov, on Telegram, also emphasised that houses, vehicles, and power lines were totally damaged by drone and missile attacks in several other districts of Belgorod.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck three settlements. One civilian was injured.

“In the village of Kolotilovka, Krasnoyaruzhsky district, a UAV attacked a moving passenger car. A man was injured. The victim, with a shrapnel wound to the face, independently went to the Rakitnaya Central District Hospital. After receiving medical assistance, he was released for outpatient treatment.

“In the city of Shebekino, as a result of shelling, the glazing of two apartment buildings was damaged. Two passenger cars were also hit by shrapnel.

“In the village of Krasnaya Niva, Belgorod district, the roof of a residential house was pierced due to an FPV drone attack.

“Information about the consequences is being clarified. Emergency services are working on site,” Gladkov said.

Gladkov stated that nearly 40,000 residents in seven municipalities were hit by power cuts. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s recent escalation of attacks on Russian oil refineries has led to fuel shortages and price hikes across the country.

According to the BBC, at least 21 of Russia’s 38 major refineries have been targeted since January, surpassing the total for all of 2024, and exacerbating fuel shortages and rising prices in several regions.

(BBC)

