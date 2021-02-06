Three crushed to death in Kwara

Pandemonium broke out in Oke- Oyi community, headquarters of Ilorin East local government area of Kwara State on Saturday as a tipper truck reportedly crushed three occupants of a tricycle (Keke) to death.

The fatal accident according to sources occurred on the old Ilorin- Jebba expressway when the driver of the tricycle tried to cross to a filling station to buy fuel without taking cognisance of the coming tipper truck.

The tipper truck driver could not apply break as it was too late and consequently crushed the tricycle which led to the death of the three occupants.

It was gathered that the angry residents of the community set the tipper truck on fire to retaliate the death of the passengers of the tricycle.

The driver of the truck was reportedly beaten mercilessly before he was rescued by the policemen drafted to the scene of the accident.

The residents also barricaded the road and truck drivers plying the route had to divert to neighbouring Osin village to take cover.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident.

He, however, said that normalcy had been restored to the area by the policemen drafted there and warned residents against taking the law into their hands.

