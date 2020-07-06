Three corpses recovered in Benue boat tragedy

Police in Benue State said that only three out of the 28 persons who drowned in River Benue have so far been recovered.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP, Catherine Anene stated yesterday that the command was intensifying efforts to recover the bodies of the 28 persons who lost their lives in the Sunday boat mishap.

It would be recalled that 28 people mostly youths were on Sunday travelling for youth annual conference known as Sabo Rai in Hausa language (New Life for All) at a village in an island opposite Kwaghter called Ole-Gabu, for their Annual Church Retreat when the boat they were travelling in capsized.

It was gathered that the youths were 26 in number besides the two boat paddlers who all drowned.

At the time Tribune Online visited the mobile barracks (the victims were children and relatives of mobile policemen) wailing and weeping rent the air.

The District Church Council (DCC) Secretary of ECWA Church, Rev. Benjamin Dooga who led all Pastors of the District to commiserate with families of victims told said that all that happened was for the glory of God, added that no one can question Him for what happened.

“The church as believers in Jesus believes God is Supreme and no human can question his authority. Since we are human we cannot understand what has happened but He understands.

“What has happened is for the good of the church and no one can question Him.

Meanwhile, Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom had sympathised with families of the victims of the boat accident.

According to the statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the governor described the incident as painful and unfortunate, he particularly consoled ECWA Church, Adeke, Makurdi Local Government Area which members were involved.

“The governor urges members of Kwaghter community where the incident took place to cooperate with the police rescue team to enable it to find the missing persons.

“He reminds Benue people about this year’s weather predictions on torrential rains and advises that those who travel by water should employ all safety measures to avoid unforeseen incidents.

“Governor Ortom enjoins Benue people to always observe COVID-19 prevention measures by staying away from crowded places to curb the spread of the disease,” the statement read in parts.