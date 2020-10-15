Three corps members died in Ondo ― NYSC Coordinator

The Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), in Ondo State, Mrs Grace Akpabio, on Thursday, said three corps members serving in the state died during the 2019 Batch ‘C’ (Stream1) service year.

Akpabio who disclosed this during the passing out parade of the corps members in Akure, said the corps members lost their lives in different circumstances while serving their fatherland in Ondo.

The NYSC coordinator also said four corps members have their service year extended for various infractions while five of them will repeat their service year for absconding from their Primary Place of Assignments.

According to her, the extension in the service year of the affected corps members was subject to the approval of NYSC National Directorate Headquarters, Abuja.

She explained that about 1,727 deserving corps members who are made of 831 males and 896 females would be given their Certificate of National Service (CNS) during the passing out ceremony.

Addressing the passing out corps members, at the Zonal office where the low key ceremony for the Akure South Local Government took place, Akpabio admonished them to choose the path of truth and honour in their future endeavours.

She said the huge investment by both the Federal Government and their respective families should not be in vain.

“My dear excellent corps members, as you exit the mandatory national service today, it is imperative that you tow a path that will complement the distinguished status NYSC has conferred on you.”

“You have done very well with your outstanding services at your respective places of primary assignment but the greater honour will come your way if you imbibe the lessons learnt during the service year.”

She said the country is looking up to them to make a difference and change the political landscape with their active participation in a process to entrench a better future for this country.

“You cannot stand aloof and expect miracles to happen in this country. You have to support the government of the day so that empowerment programmes and other interventions will take us to higher heights with your active participation in governance.

“The Federal Government under the present disposition has promulgated a law of not too young to run for the elective positions in the country, and your participation will reduce all the electoral malaise we are currently witnessing,” she said.

The NYSC boss said that exiting service is not yet time to say Uhuru “but a transition phase in your lives to squarely face the challenges the society may throw at you.

“This is a period to soar higher like an eagle. Remember, no one takes the laurels and the accolades that follow the victory until you painstakingly brace all odds.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

