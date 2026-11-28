Three SUVs representing different approaches to automotive design, technology and performance have emerged as finalists for the prestigious 2026 Car of the Year award organised by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA).

The Hyundai Creta, Jetour T2 and Chery Tiggo 9 will compete for the top honour, with the eventual winner to be announced at the 19th Annual NAJA International Auto Awards on Thursday, December 3, 2026, at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The shortlist, announced in a statement on Friday, November 27, 2026, by the association, sets the stage for an exciting contest among three vehicles seeking to establish their superiority in an increasingly competitive Nigerian automotive market.

The three finalists bring different strengths to the competition. The Hyundai Creta has built a reputation as a practical, stylish compact SUV, combining urban-friendly dimensions with modern technology, comfort, and everyday usability. Its appeal lies in its versatility, making it attractive to families and motorists seeking a dependable vehicle for both city driving and longer journeys.

The Jetour T2 brings a rugged, adventure-oriented character to the competition. The SUV combines bold off-road-inspired styling with a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine delivering 254 horsepower and 390Nm of torque. Its advanced BorgWarner XWD all-wheel-drive system, impressive ground clearance and sophisticated technology make it a strong contender for motorists seeking a blend of performance, versatility and modern comfort. Its nomination also reflects the growing influence of Chinese automotive brands in Nigeria.

Completing the trio is the Chery Tiggo 9, the flagship SUV in Chery’s Tiggo range. The three-row luxury-oriented SUV stands out for its spacious cabin, contemporary styling, advanced driver-assistance systems, and emphasis on comfort. It represents Chery’s ambition to compete more aggressively in the premium SUV market.

Beyond the overall Car of the Year contest, several other vehicles and brands have made the final shortlist across different categories.

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In the SUV of the Year category, the Changan CS55, Jetour T2 and Chery Tiggo 9 will battle for the coveted title.

The competition extends to the Premium Brand of the Year category, where Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Range Rover are the three contenders.

In the individual recognition categories,

Mr. Benson Uwatse, Chairman of Weststar Associates Limited, has been nominated for Auto Legend Award

Mr Anil Saghal, Managing Director of Kewalram Motors, has been nominated for Auto CEO of the Year in recognition of their leadership and contributions to the automotive business.

Speaking on the nomination process, Chairman of the 2026 NAJA Awards Planning Committee, Frank Kintum, said considerable work had gone into determining the award categories and nominees to ensure transparency, credibility and fairness.

He described the awards as an important platform for celebrating brands, organisations and individuals whose contributions have helped advance Nigeria’s automotive industry.

Kintum added that the 19th edition would be bigger than previous ceremonies while maintaining the professional standards and credibility associated with the annual event.

Also speaking, NAJA Chairman, Theodore Opara, said the awards go beyond celebrating popular automotive brands, noting that they recognise measurable achievements across the industry’s value chain.

According to him, the credibility of the assessment process has strengthened the awards’ acceptance among vehicle manufacturers, distributors, service providers and other industry stakeholders.

NAJA explained that nominations were based on feedback from automotive journalists, industry stakeholders, fleet operators and motorists, ensuring that the selection process reflects professional assessments, market performance and real-world user experiences.

The December 3 ceremony is expected to attract leading figures in the automotive industry, including vehicle manufacturers, distributors, dealers, policymakers and other stakeholders, as the association celebrates excellence and recognises outstanding contributions to the development of Nigeria’s automotive sector.