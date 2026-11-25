Three of the five condemned inmates who were intercepted during an attempted escape from the Oke-Kura Correctional Centre in Ilorin have reportedly died under questionable circumstances.

It is recalled that two of the seven inmates who attempted to escape from the facility succeeded and are yet to be recaptured.

Sources within the facility, who said that 20 officers were probed over the jailbreak incident, added that some officers were also being queried in connection with the deaths of the three inmates.

The Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, who confirmed the development in Ilorin on Wednesday, said three inmates died after five condemned prisoners were intercepted during an attempted escape from the Oke-Kura Custodial Centre in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Nwakuche, who said the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, had directed him to reassess the situation and report back, explained that seven inmates attempted to breach the facility’s security, with two escaping and five being stopped by correctional officers.

“But unfortunately, we were informed that three out of the five who could not make their way out lost their lives. And that’s an unfortunate incident,” he said.

Nwakuche said a team had been constituted to investigate the incident, warning that any officer found culpable would face the law.

“If we find out that anybody was involved in that, naturally, the law will take its course,” he said, adding that the investigation would involve clinical, medical and intelligence processes.

He disclosed that the two inmates who were prevented from escaping were receiving treatment at an undisclosed government hospital, while efforts to recapture the fugitives continued in collaboration with other security agencies.

“We can assure Nigerians that they have no hiding place. It might take time, but we’ll get them,” he said.

The CG also raised concerns over congestion at Oke-Kura, where about 685 inmates are held, including more than 70 condemned prisoners, some of whom have spent over a decade awaiting the execution of their sentences.

“Some of them, unfortunately, have stayed over 10 years as inmates on death row. That is a terrible situation,” he said, describing the colonial-era facility as “terribly congested”.

Nwakuche disclosed that Nigeria had more than 4,000 inmates on death row, appealing to state governors to consider commuting their sentences to life imprisonment, particularly where death warrants could not be executed.

“They can commute them to life sentences so that we’ll be able to distribute them to less congested facilities, where we can also subject them to a treatment regime to learn a trade and become useful to society upon discharge,” he said.

He argued that overcrowding placed additional pressure on correctional personnel and infrastructure while limiting effective inmate management and rehabilitation.